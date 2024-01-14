Fatalities reported in small plane crash with 3 people aboard in rural Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a small plane carrying three people has crashed in a remote, wooded area of Massachusetts. Police reported multiple fatalities on Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 55 crashed near Leyden, Massachusetts, with three people on board. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson says multiple agencies were notified of the crash in the Leyden Wildlife Management Area near Greenfield at around 11:45 a.m. Police are not releasing any further details while the investigation was ongoing. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating the crash.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.