German farmers and their tractors throng Berlin in a protest against fuel subsidy cuts
By GEIR MOULSON
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — Farmers have clogged Berlin streets with their tractors, honking their horns in protest at a plan to scrap tax breaks on the diesel they use. It’s the climax of a week of protests that has tapped into wider discontent with Germany’s government. Columns of tractors rolled into the capital ahead of the demonstration Monday at the landmark Brandenburg Gate. Over the past week, farmers have blocked highway entrances and slowed traffic across Germany with their protests, intent on pushing Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government to abandon the planned cuts entirely. They’re not satisfied with concessions the government has already made. The plan to cut the tax breaks resulted from the need to fill a large hole in the 2024 budget.