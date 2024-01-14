Brunei’s newlywed Prince Mateen and his commoner wife to be feted at the end of lavish celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen and his commoner wife is to be feted at a royal banquet to mark the end of a lavish nuptial festival in the oil-rich sultanate. The 32-year-old prince, once dubbed one of Asia’s most eligible bachelors, married Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic in ceremonies steeped in tradition that began Jan. 7. A solemnization ceremony was held at a mosque on Thursday, and events climaxed Sunday with a reception and a parade on the streets of Brunei. Mateen is the fourth son and 10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, one of the world’s richest men. While sixth in line to the throne, the prince has gained prominence in recent years accompanying his father on diplomatic engagements.

