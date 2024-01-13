Mexico sent 25,000 troops to Acapulco after Hurricane Otis. But it hasn’t stopped the violence

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has sent 25,000 troops to Acapulco after the resort was hit by Hurricane Otis on Oct. 25. But apparently that hasn’t stopped the violence. The main Acapulco business chamber reported that gang threats and attacks have caused about 90% of the city’s passenger vans to stop running. That has affected the resort’s main form of transport. The chamber said the violence was forcing businesses to close early. The Category 5 hurricane killed 52 people and left 32 missing. The storm severely damaged almost all of the resort’s hotels. The government has pledged to build about three dozen barracks for the quasi-military National Guard in Acapulco.

