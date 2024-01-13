As Israel-Hamas war reaches 100-day mark, here’s the conflict by numbers
By JULIA FRANKEL
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israel-Hamas war has quickly shattered many records when it comes to the history of conflicts between the bitter enemies. It’s the deadliest, the most destructive, and the longest. Israel has razed large swaths of the Gaza Strip, where researchers assess that nearly half of all buildings are likely damaged or destroyed. Nearly 24,000 people in the Gaza Strip have died, which amounts to more than 1% of Gaza’s population. Meanwhile, the Hamas attack on Israel that spurred the war was the single deadliest day in Israeli history.