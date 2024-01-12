Truck driver sentenced to a year in prison for crash that killed New Hampshire trooper

A Connecticut truck driver will serve at least 12 months behind bars after pleading guilty to charges related to a highway crash that killed a New Hampshire state trooper. The crash killed Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill in fall 2021. Jay Medeiros of Ashford, Connecticut, pleaded guilty Friday to negligent homicide and reckless conduct. Medeiros will serve 12 months on the negligent homicide charge. A sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years for a felony reckless conduct charge is suspended for 20 years after he is released. That sentence would be consecutive to the 12-month sentence if Medeiros violates the terms of his sentence.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.