Voters in Taiwan voters choosing next president, weighing China’s threat and island’s stability
By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN and SIMINA MISTREANU
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Voters in Taiwan are at the polls choosing a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of relations with China over the next four years. At stake is the peace and stability of the 110-mile-wide strip of water between the Chinese mainland and the self-governed island, which is claimed by China as its own. China’s military threats could sway some voters against independence-leaning candidates, but the U.S. has pledged support for whichever government emerges. Apart from China tensions, the election largely hinges on domestic issues, such as a slowed economy, housing affordability, a yawning gap between rich and poor, and unemployment.