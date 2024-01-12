Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Mayday call from burning cargo ship in New Jersey prompted doomed rescue effort for 2 firefighters

By
Published 3:12 pm

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

UNION, N.J. (AP) — An investigation into the deaths of two Newark, New Jersey firefighters finds that an initial call for help to battle the deadly fire on a cargo ship in July was canceled. Testimony Friday into the fatal blaze aboard the Grande Costa D’Avorio shows a fire chief canceled a mutual aid call before conditions worsened and fire Captains Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr. died in the heat and smoke on board the ship. It was being loaded with 1,200 used cars bound for West Africa.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content