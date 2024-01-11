Bayreuth Festival to have three women conductors, three years after gender barrier broken

The Bayreuth Festival will have three female conductors this summer, three years after the podium gender barrier was broken at the annual showcase of Richard Wagner’s operas. The festival said Thursday that Simone Young will conduct “The Ring of the Nibelung” following the cancellation of Phillipe Jordan. There will be three cycles of the four-opera work, from July 28 though Aug. 25. Oksana Lyniv, who became Bayreuth’s first woman conductor in 2021, leads “The Flying Dutchman” and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra music director Nathalie Stutzmann conducts “Tannhäuser.”

By The Associated Press

