Pakistan’s court scraps a lifetime ban on politicians with convictions from contesting elections

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court has scrapped a lifetime ban on politicians with convictions from contesting elections, paving the way for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to run for the fourth time. The lifetime ban on convicted politicians was imposed in 2018. Under a new court order passed on Monday, convicted politicians would be barred from running only for five years. Sharif’s party said he will seek a fourth term after returning in October from a four-year self-exile in London to avoid serving prison sentences on corruption charges. They were overturned on appeal after his return. Sharif stepped down as prime minister in 2017. His main rival, Imran Khan, is currently serving a prison term, but he too has announced plans to run next month.

