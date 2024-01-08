Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear forms PAC to support candidates across the country

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the formation of a federal political action committee. His new PAC will support candidates across the country as he seeks to broaden his influence beyond the Bluegrass State. Beshear has defeated Donald Trump-backed rivals twice in Republican-leaning Kentucky. Beshear announced Monday that he’s launched a PAC called In This Together with a focus on helping elect more Democrats in swing states and Republican strongholds. The move comes barely two months since Beshear secured a second term by defeating GOP challenger Daniel Cameron in one of the nation’s most closely watched elections of 2023.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.