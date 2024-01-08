Jonathan Majors says he was ‘shocked’ when assault case verdict was handed down

In his first interview since his assault and harassment conviction last month, actor Jonathan Majors says he was shocked by the New York jury’s verdict. In the interview that aired Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Majors says he was “absolutely shocked and afraid” when the verdict was handed down and wondered how it was possible based on the evidence. A Manhattan jury found the 34-year-old emerging Hollywood star guilty of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation for a March altercation with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He faces the possibility of up to a year in jail for the assault conviction at his sentencing set for Feb. 6. Probation or other non-jail sentences also are possible.

By The Associated Press

