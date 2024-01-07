Tyre Nichols’ family to gather for vigil 1 year after police brutally beat him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols’ loved ones are set to gather in remembrance at the site where police fatally beat the Black man one year ago. They will meet Sunday night at the place where police cameras captured Nichols’ beating after a traffic stop on Jan. 7, 2022. The 29-year-old skateboarder and amateur photographer died three days later in a hospital. Nichols’ beating was one in a string of instances of police violence toward Black people that sparked protests and renewed debate about police brutality and the need for police reform in the U.S. Nichols’ death also led to serious repercussions for the Memphis Police Department and the city.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.