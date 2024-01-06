Orthodox mark Christmas, but the celebration is overshadowed for many by conflict

Orthodox Christians packed churches on Saturday night for Christmas Eve services, a holiday overshadowed for many believers by conflict. Patriarch Kirill is the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, the world’s largest Orthodox denomination. He led services at Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral. A Kremlin spokesman said Russian President Vladimir Putin was expected to attend Christmas Eve services at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence along with the families of military personnel who have died in the war in Ukraine. Nightime services were canceled in the Russian border city of Belgorod following Ukrainian attacks Dec. 30 that killed 25 people. Celebrations in the Middle East were darkened by another conflict: the Israel-Hamas war.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.