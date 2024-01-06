Cumbersome process and ‘arbitrary’ Israeli inspections slow aid delivery into Gaza, US senators say

CAIRO (AP) — A cumbersome process of Israeli inspections and other hurdles are slowing the entry of aid into Gaza. That’s according to two U.S. senators after a visit to Egypt’s Rafah crossing into the besieged territory. Hundreds of trucks are lined up at Rafah, sometimes waiting weeks to go through the process. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Jeff Merkley say Israeli inspections reject items for vague, seemingly “arbitrary” reasons. The senators say a warehouse at Rafah was full of material rejected by inspectors, including tents, water testing equipment and medical kits. Israel’s siege on Gaza allows only a trickle of aid into the territory, and the number of trucks entering has not risen significantly despite weeks of U.S. calls.

