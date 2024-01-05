Senegal’s opposition leader faces setback in presidential race after defamation conviction is upheld

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s top opposition leader has suffered a major setback in his presidential bid after a top court upheld the defamation conviction in a case brought against him by a government minister. The Supreme Court ruling against Ousmane Sonko’s appeal on Friday is the latest twist in a monthslong legal battle that the opposition leader has alleged is to stop his presidential bid in the February elections. Sonko is widely seen as the main challenger to President Macky Sall’s ruling party. It was not immediately clear if Sonko still had any chance to take part. The Senegalese electoral code provides that such a conviction makes one ineligible for a presidential race for five years.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.