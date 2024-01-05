Recalled meat snack trays sold at Sam’s Club are linked to salmonella poisoning in two dozen people

Health officials say at least two dozen people in 14 states were sickened by salmonella poisoning tied to recalled meat snack trays sold at some Sam’s Club stores. Five people were hospitalized. Fratelli Beretta USA is a New Jersey meat processing company that has recalled more than 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products because they may be tainted with salmonella. The meat trays are labeled “Bussetto Food Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata and Dry Copa” and have a best-by date of April 27.

By The Associated Press

