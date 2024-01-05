Guam investigates fatal shooting of Korean visitor and offers $50,000 reward for information

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Authorities in the U.S. territory of Guam are vowing to bring to justice those who fatally shot a Korean visitor in a tourist district. KUAM-TV reports the shooting occurred when the traveler and his wife were walking toward a hotel on Guam’s popular Tumon Bay from a nearby beach on Thursday evening. An armed man emerged from an older model, dark-colored SUV and demanded the couple’s belongings. A struggle ensued. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died the next morning. The Guam Visitors Bureau has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

