Former Alabama police officer charged with murder in shooting of Black man

A former Alabama police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man in front of his own home during a dispute with a tow truck driver. Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson announced the indictment during a news conference Friday. Steve Perkins, 39, was shot and killed by a police officer on Sept. 29 when officers accompanied a tow truck driver trying to repossess Perkins’ truck. A grand jury indicted Mac Bailey Marquette, a 23-year-old police officer who responded to the scene, of intentionally killing Perkins by shooting him with a pistol.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.