Flu and COVID infections got worse over the holidays, with more misery expected, CDC says
By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The flu season in the U.S. is getting worse with 38 states reporting high or very high levels for respiratory illnesses. That’s up from 31 states the week before. But it’s too soon to tell how much holiday gatherings contributed to a likely spike in illnesses. The government data posted Friday is for the week after Christmas. That measure likely includes people with COVID-19, RSV and other winter viruses, and not just flu. But officials say flu seems to be increasing most dramatically and will for another few weeks. So far, it has been deemed a moderate flu season.