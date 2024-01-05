Ex-Ohio lawmaker is sentenced to probation for domestic violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio state lawmaker has been sentenced to two years of probation for domestic violence and must perform 250 hours of community service. Republican state Rep. Bob Young was also ordered Friday to abstain from alcohol as part of his probation and can’t enter bars and liquor stores. Young was convicted during a bench trial last October before Judge Edward O’Farrell of causing physical harm to his wife. But he also was found not guilty of an assault charge in a later confrontation with his brother over striking his wife.

