Defense Secretary Austin hospitalized due to complications after minor procedure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized since Monday, due to complications following a minor elective medical procedure. That’s from Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary. It was the department’s first acknowledgement that Austin had been admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The Pentagon’s failure to disclose Austin’s hospitalization is counter to normal practice with other senior U.S. and Cabinet officials, including the president. Ryder says it’s not clear when Austin will be released. He says the secretary is recovering well and is expecting to resume his full duties Friday. Ryder says the hospitalization wasn’t made public until now due to privacy and medical issues.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

