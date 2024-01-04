Voters file an objection to Trump’s name on the Illinois ballot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A petition filed by five voters seeks to bar former President Donald Trump from the Illinois Republican primary election ballot in March. The objection claims he is ineligible to hold office because he encouraged and did little to stop the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. The petition filed Thursday with the Illinois State Board of Elections is similar to those filed in other states. It relies on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits anyone from holding office who has taken an oath to defend the Constitution and later “engaged in insurrection” against the U.S.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.