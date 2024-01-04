St. Petersburg seeks profile boost as new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark negotiations continue

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials in St. Petersburg, Florida, want to make it clear that their city is the current and future home of the Tampa Bay Rays as negotiations continue on a proposed new $1.3 billion ballpark. The Rays oppose changing the team name to the St. Petersburg Rays, as some on the city council and in the business community have suggested in order to raise the national profile of the tourism-dependent city. The council heard Thursday from city officials about other marketing and branding options, including at least one home game a year in which alternate team uniforms would sport the St. Petersburg name. The stadium is projected to be ready for the 2028 season opener.

