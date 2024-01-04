Proud Boys member who went on the run after conviction in the Jan. 6 riot gets 10 years in prison
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Christopher Worrell, who was sentenced in federal court on Thursday, had previously went on the run after he was convicted of assaulting police with pepper spray during the riot. He then allegedly faked a drug overdose after he was caught. Worrell was on house arrest in Naples, Florida, when he disappeared in August, ahead of his original sentencing date. He was found six weeks later after he tried to “covertly return” to his home, prosecutors said. Worrell apologized for his actions, saying he has cancer and panicked at the prospect of a long prison sentence.