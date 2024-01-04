North Korea’s Kim orders increased production of mobile launch vehicles as tensions grow with US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered authorities to increase production of mobile launch vehicles for missiles, saying the country faces a looming military showdown with its enemies. The official Korean Central News Agency said Friday that Kim visited a factory that produces mobile launch trucks which give North Korea the ability to move missiles around its territory, making it more difficult for its adversaries to detect weapons launches in advance. The White House said Thursday that U.S. intelligence has determined that North Korea has supplied ballistic missile launchers to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

