Maui’s mayor says Lahaina debris site will be used temporarily until a permanent spot is found

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The mayor of the Hawaiian island of Maui says a site selected to hold debris from last year’s wildfires that devastated the city of Lahaina will not permanently store it. Instead the debris will be at the Olowalu site south of Lahaina only until a permanent spot is identified and a landfill built there. Most of the debris heading for the site will be ash and small particles. State Department of Health tests have confirmed the ash contains arsenic, lead and other toxins. Environmentalists have raised concerns about possible contamination of of waters near the temporary site. Mayor Richard Bissen says the site is necessary so the debris can be removed from Lahaina and residents can return.

