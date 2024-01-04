Germany’s CO2 emissions are at their lowest in 7 decades, study shows

BERLIN (AP) — A study shows that carbon dioxide emissions in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, dropped to their lowest level in seven decades. The use of coal declined unexpectedly sharply in 2023 and economic pressures weighed down production by energy-intensive industry. The Agora Energiewende think tank said Thursday its preliminary calculations show that Germany emitted 673 million metric tons of CO2 last year. That’s a decline of 73 million metric tons compared with 2022. It’s also the lowest level since the 1950s. Earlier this week, Germany’s Federal Network Agency said renewable energy sources accounted for more than half of the country’s energy production in 2023. Germany aims to cut its emissions to net zero by 2045.

