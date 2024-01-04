Georgia deputy killed after being hit by police car during chase

LANETT, Ala. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was killed Thursday morning after being stuck by another law enforcement vehicle during a police chase. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix was killed in the early morning crash in east Alabama. Georgia law enforcement were chasing a stolen vehicle, and the chase continued into Alabama where the fatal crash occurred. The sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post that, “during the apprehension of the suspect Eric was struck by a police car and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.” Minix, who was also a K-9 officer, is survived by a wife and three daughters.

