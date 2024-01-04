Feeling caucus confusion? Your guide to how Iowa works

WASHINGTON (AP) — The race for the White House officially begins in less than two weeks. And despite some prolonged jockeying over the election calendar, the long primary season will once again begin in Iowa with a caucus process that has served as the lead-off presidential voting since the 1970s. The Republican process this year is largely unchanged, but Iowa Democrats were forced to completely redo their caucus and presidential delegate selection process after the chaotic caucuses of 2020.

