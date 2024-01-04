Extreme cold leaves thousands without power in Nordic countries as floods persist in Germany

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Extremely cold temperatures compounded by strong winds and snow are wreaking havoc across the Nordic region, leaving thousands without power while others braved the cold for hours stuck in their cars along clogged highways. Serious problems with rail services have been reported as a result of the deep freeze. In Arctic Sweden, electricity was cut to 4,000 homes as temperatures plummeted to minus 36.4 degrees Fahrenheit. In western Europe, heavy rains caused floods. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday plans to make a second visit this week to one of the flooded regions.

