US calls for urgent UN action on attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea

By
Published 5:37 pm

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is calling on the U.N. Security Council to take urgent action against Yemen’s Houthi rebels for attacking ships in the key Red Sea trade route, and is warning their longtime financier and weapons supplier Iran that it has a choice. U.S. deputy ambassador Christopher Lu told an emergency council meeting that the Houthis have carried out more than 20 attacks since Nov. 19 — and announced  Wednesday morning they had targeted another container ship. International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez told the council that as a result of the Houthi attacks, around 18 shipping companies have rerouted their vessels around South Africa to avoid the risk of being hit. He said this represents an additional 10-day journey.

