Prosecutors file evidence against Rays shortstop Wander Franco in Dominican Republic probe

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican prosecutors investigating Wander Franco amid allegations that the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop had a relationship with a minor have delivered evidence to a judge in the Dominican Republic. The judge is scheduled to analyze the evidence that was collected during a monthslong investigation and issue a ruling on Friday. The judge has several options including releasing Franco on bond or preventing him from leaving the Dominican Republic. The 22-year-old All-Star player remains in jail for now after being detained on Monday in Puerto Plata, where the alleged act occurred.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.