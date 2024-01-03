Penguins line up to be counted while tiger cub plays as London zookeepers perform annual census

LONDON (AP) — The London Zoo has begun its annual animal census. Obedient penguins lined up to be counted Wednesday while an endangered Sumatran tiger cub playfully gnawed at a chalk board with his name on it. The zoo will tally about 14,000 animals over two days as a requirement for its license. Everything from alpacas to zebras will be added up. The information will be shared with zoos around the world to help manage breeding programs of endangered species. The zoo added a little two-toed sloth to its menagerie last year along with 17 chicks hatched in its birdhouse.

