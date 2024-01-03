Osprey ‘black box’ from fatal Japan crash that killed 8 recovered with data intact, Air Force says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has recovered the flight data recorder from the Air Force CV-22B Osprey that crashed off the coast of Japan in late November, and the data is intact — which could provide valuable clues for investigators as to what caused the crash. Eight Air Force Special Operations Command service members were killed in the Nov. 29 crash, which occurred during a routine training flight. Most of the aircraft’s wreckage has also been found and was collected for further analysis. The Air Force says the recorder is being sent to a lab for data retrieval and analysis of the data is expected to take several weeks.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.