Last remaining charge dropped against Virginia elections official

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped the last remaining charge against a northern Virginia elections official who had been accused of misconduct related to the 2020 elections. A judge on Monday formally dismissed a misdemeanor charge of willful neglect of duty against Michele White, the former registrar in Prince William County. The most serious charges against White, including corrupt conduct, had already been dismissed. White’s attorney said the evidence showed that White ran an accurate election and that prosecutors were wise to drop the charges. The case against White is the only criminal prosecution brought by an Elections Integrity Unit formed by Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares in 2022.

