El Salvador President Nayib Bukele takes his reelection campaign beyond the borders

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele has taken his presidential reelection campaign beyond the tiny Central American country’s borders to capitalize on his rising profile across Latin America. During a two-hour forum Wednesday on the platform X, Bukele accused critics of his controversial policies of trying to keep El Salvador and other developing nations down. Bukele is on temporary leave from the presidency to run for reelection, despite a constitutional ban on reelection. The Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that Bukele could seek a second five-year term in the Feb. 4 elections.

