Argentine court suspends labor changes in a blow to President Milei’s economic plan

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A court in Argentina has delivered a blow to labor rule changes announced by President Javier Milei as part of sweeping deregulation and austerity measures aimed at reviving the country’s struggling economy. The court on Wednesday ordered the suspension of a provision in a decree issued by Milei in December. The ruling came on a legal challenge brought by Argentina’s main union group, the General Labor Confederation, which argued the changes affected workers’ rights. One of the three judges, said the administration went beyond its authority to decree labor changes, which first need to discussed and approved by Congress.

