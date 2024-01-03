An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot, and a suspect is in custody, state police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has been fatally shot and a suspect is in custody. Arkansas State Police said Tuesday night it was investigating the shooting of the Stone County deputy that occurred earlier that afternoon. Police did not release the name of the deputy or the suspect, or where the shooting occurred in the north Arkansas county. A news conference on the shooting was expected later. A Stone County deputy was fatally shot in 2019 when responding to a domestic welfare check.

