Indiana woman is rescued after passerby directs police to car crash site along little-used road

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say a woman who was trapped in a car that crashed early on New Years Day was rescued after a passerby directed officers to the crash scene along a little-used northwest Indiana road. Police and emergency responders spent two hours searching unsuccessfully for the car after a woman called 911 early Monday and said she and another woman were trapped in a crashed car in Gary. Greg Zellers tells WLS-TV he was on his way to work when one of the women got out of the wreck and flagged him down. Zellers says the car, which was upside down, was very difficult to see. He directed police to the car and the woman trapped inside was hospitalized.

