Coach-to-player comms, sideline tablets tested in bowl games, but some schools decided to hold off

The possibility of college teams using NFL-style communication technology has been viewed with a little more urgency in the aftermath of the Michigan sign-stealing scandal. This bowl season, teams have taken advantage of the opportunity to try out various devices. Maryland had access to coach-to-player communication technology in the Music City Bowl against Auburn. The Terrapins also had a chance to use sideline tablets showing video of previous plays. The communication technology is the more significant innovation in light of all the concerns about sign stealing. It’s been experimental this postseason and not available for playoff games. Some teams in other bowls decided to pass on using it.

