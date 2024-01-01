Pakistan human rights body says an upcoming election is unlikely to be free and fair

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s independent human rights commission says there is little chance of free and fair parliamentary elections in the country next month because of “pre-poll rigging.” It also expressed concern about authorities rejecting the candidacies of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and most other members of his party. At a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, the co-chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said other political parties have been subjected to similar tactics to varying degrees. She says Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is was “being dismembered in a systematic manner” and that the rejection of most of its candidates raises questions about the country’s Election Commission.

