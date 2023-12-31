Pope recalls Benedict XVI’s love and wisdom on anniversary of death, as secretary reflects on legacy

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Tributes are being paid on the first anniversary of the death of Pope Benedict XVI. Pope Francis has praised Benedict’s love and wisdom in guiding the church, and Benedict’s private secretary expressed hope he might one day be declared a saint. Benedict was the first pope to retire in six centuries. He died last Dec. 31 at the age of 95 in the Vatican monastery where he spent 10 years as a pope emeritus. He is buried in the grottoes underneath St. Peter’s Basilica. Speaking at the end of his weekly noon blessing, Francis said the faithful feel “so much love, so much gratitude, so much admiration” for Benedict.

By LUIGI NAVARRA and NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press

