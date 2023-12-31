More Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia despite rejection from locals

MEDAN, Indonesia (AP) — Nearly 150 Rohingya refugees, mostly hungry and weak women and children, have reached a beach in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province after weeks at sea. Officials say the group of 53 men, 39 women and 55 children arrived late Saturday aboard a rickety, leaky wooden boat that brought them from refugee camps in Bangladesh. Residents do not want the refugees in their communities, however, and last week many protested the recent Rohingya arrivals. Indonesia’s navy said last week it forcibly pushed a boat packed with refugees back to international waters after it approached the shores of Aceh province. It’s unclear whether the refugees who arrived were from the same boat.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.