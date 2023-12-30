Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, see what stores are open and closed
By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS
AP Business Writer
The New Year is almost upon us. And as the world prepares to ring in 2024, many are winding down from the holidays and getting back into their regular routines (give or take some fresh resolutions). If you’re planning on grabbing groceries or doing some other shopping to kick off the new year, it’s wise to double check stores’ hours. While more businesses typically stay open on New Year’s Day compared to Christmas, a handful of chains still cut back on hours or close their doors to commemorate the holiday — including Costco, ALDI and Trader Joe’s. Operations can also vary on location. When in doubt, call ahead or check hours of stores in your neighborhood online.