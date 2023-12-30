Indianapolis Colts TE Drew Ogletree arrested on domestic violence charges

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Court records show that Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges. The 25-year-old Ogletree was charged with domestic battery committed in the physical presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. Both are felonies. The Indianapolis Star reports that Ogletree is accused in a probable cause affidavit of body slamming a woman on Tuesday in Hendricks County after she looked at his phone and discovered that he was cheating on her. An attorney for Ogletree listed in court records didn’t immediately respond Saturday to messages left by The Associated Press.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.