China to ease visa requirements for U.S. travelers in latest bid to boost tourism

China will soon ease visa restrictions for people visiting from the United States. Starting Jan. 1, American tourists can visit the country without submitting round-trip air tickets, proof of hotel reservations, itineraries or invitations to China. The move is the latest effort by China to attract foreign travelers since reopening its borders earlier this year. Last month, the country announced it would allow visa-free entry for citizens of five European countries and Malaysia for up to 15 days.

