Students launch 24-hour traffic blockade in Serbia’s capital ahead of weekend election protest

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A group of university students have launched a 24-hour blockade of a key traffic alley in Serbia’s capital during a New Year holiday rush, as part of days of protests against reported widespread irregularities that marred a recent election. The students on Friday set up small tents, tables and chairs, brought food and blankets and played loud music at their makeshift camp, saying they will stay put until the start of another gathering planned for Saturday. The rally on Saturday is expected to draw thousands of people as political tensions are running high over the Dec. 17 ballot and subsequent incidents and arrests of opposition supporters at a protest last weekend.

