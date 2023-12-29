Missing teenager found in man’s bedroom under trap door

STANFORD, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky found a missing 16-year-old North Carolina girl under a trap door in the bedroom of a 34-year-old man after the man’s mother called authorities to report a domestic dispute between the two. That is according to arrest reports filed by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the home on Christmas Day, Zachary Jones told them the girl had fled, but his mother disputed that and deputies began searching for her. Deputies later determined that she had been reported missing from North Carolina. Jones told WKYT-TV from jail that he was trying to help after the teen was kicked out of her grandmother’s home. He says she hid from police “on her own free will.”

