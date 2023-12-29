GOP lawmakers ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to reconsider redistricting ruling, schedule for new maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to stay and reconsider its finding that the state’s legislative district boundaries are unconstitutional. Attorneys representing the GOP legislators filed a motion with the court Thursday saying they can’t meet the court’s Jan. 12 deadline for new maps. The high court’s liberal majority ruled Dec. 22 that the current boundaries are unconstitutional because districts weren’t drawn contiguous and ordered lawmakers to redraw them. Democrats have argued for years that Republicans drew the boundaries to concentrate their supporters and maintain majorities in the Senate and Assembly.

